AIM Is Officially Shutting Down

If you’re feeling nostalgic for AIM, you better use it now before it’s gone…

According to TMZ, AOL is shutting down their instant messaging service, AIM, on December 15th of this year.

Though it was once extremely popular, the service fell by the wayside as cellphones, social media, and other messaging services gained in popularity.

The company released a statement in regards to the shutdown, saying:

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed.”

