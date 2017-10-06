Burger King Drops ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ Milkshake

Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before now?

Burger King lovers’ lives just got a little sweeter as the popular fast food chain revealed its newest milkshake: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake.

The new shake blends together vanilla soft serve, syrup, and pieces of the classic cereal. It tastes like someone took their leftover Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk and threw it in an ice cream machine.

Burger King’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake is available for a limited time starting today, and costs about $2.99 per beverage.