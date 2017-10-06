Is It Time To Break Up With Your Partner?

According to a relationship expert, these are three signs that you should probably call it quits:

1) You don’t feel the spark anymore.

2) You’re emotionally cheating on them.

3) Your friends and family don’t like them.

If you checked off all three, time to be brave and take action. Maybe use the holidays as motivation. Think about how much money you will save not having to buy them gifts and how you won’t have to pretend to like their family at dinner.

