Migos Announce Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott Collaborations

By Hayden Wright

Migos released their second studio album Culture in February and its followup Culture 2 could drop as soon as this month (via XXL). Culture 2 still doesn’t have a release date, but Quavo, Offset and Takeoff sat down with MTV News to discuss the album’s A-list guest appearances.

“We got a lot of records. We got records with Ty Dolla $ign, records with Big Sean, records with Drake, records with Travis—we gon’ keep it going,” Quavo said.

While Culture 2 gets the finishing touches, Quavo said in a recent Beats 1 interview that he’s working on some movie scripts for the Migos crew, in the tradition of great ’90s hip-hop movies.

“I’m a ’90s baby, and all my favorite movies got all the dope artists in them,” Quavo said. “Juice, Menace II Society, all the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, I Got The Hook-Up, Baller Blockin’ Big Tymers movies. Even Ice Cube, Cube killed it. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”