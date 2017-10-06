Miley & Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty with ‘Wildflowers’ Cover

Tonight's show will mark the end of "Miley Week" on 'Fallon.'
Filed Under: Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus brought out a very special guest for her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 5) It was none other than her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Related: Miley Cyrus Impersonates Dolly Parton

The daughter-dad pair teamed up for a cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.” The fiddle and family harmonies gave the folk-rock tune more of a country feel. Dressed in a light pink feminine strapless dress, Miley sang with passion and sensitivity, leaving a lump in the throats of Petty’s fans, who lost the legendary rocker October 2 after he suffered a heart attack.

Watch the performance below.

 

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live