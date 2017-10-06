New Tech Let’s Your Change The Channel With Simple Hand Gestures

Some computer scientists at Lancaster University in England say they’ve come up with a new technology that could make the television remote control obsolete.

The new technology allows TVs to be controlled with nothing but hand gestures or other body movements.

The scientists claim to have gotten things to a point where it works even when your hands are full. Which means, you can change the channel or turn up the volume without putting down your bag of chips.

