Rapper PartyNextDoor Arrested For Possession

NORWICH, CT - MARCH 23: Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed, in an effort to curb the epidemic. The CDC estimates that most new heroin addicts first became hooked on prescription pain medication before graduating to heroin, which is stronger and cheaper.
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Rapper PartyNextDoor was one of two people in his party arrested at the U.S.-Canadian border for possession of drugs.

A spokesman for the New York State Troopers told TMZ that the rapper and a 24-year-old man from Ontario were on a bus Thursday morning heading back to the U.S. when it was stopped for secondary inspection.

NY State Troopers were then called to assist U.S. Customs and Border personnel.

The online publication learned that they was apparently carrying Xanax and Oxycodone and were charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arrested, cited and released.

