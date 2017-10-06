Rapper PartyNextDoor Arrested For Possession

Rapper PartyNextDoor was one of two people in his party arrested at the U.S.-Canadian border for possession of drugs.

A spokesman for the New York State Troopers told TMZ that the rapper and a 24-year-old man from Ontario were on a bus Thursday morning heading back to the U.S. when it was stopped for secondary inspection.

NY State Troopers were then called to assist U.S. Customs and Border personnel.

The online publication learned that they was apparently carrying Xanax and Oxycodone and were charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arrested, cited and released.