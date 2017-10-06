Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘Ex’ Featuring YG

By Hayden Wright

Ty Dolla $ign’s anticipated Beach House 3 drops October 27 and the rapper continues to share new music from the album.

Ty has unveiled “Ex” featuring YG. The track marks the duo’s first collaboration since “Toot It and Boot It,” YG’s debut commercial single in 2010. Ty promised a YG reunion when he discussed Beach House 3 back in September: “I got my homie YG on there…That feels real good,” he told XXL.

In the song’s hook, Ty brags: “I just text my main chick (main)/ I told her, I ain’t coming home (home), tonight.”

Obviously, Ty has other plans…with his ex. He started thinking about the “old days” and “linked up with my old thing.”

Listen to “Ex,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.