Update: Nelly Was Booked And Released Without Being Charged

News broke Saturday morning that rapper Nelly was arrested on allegations of raping a woman in Washington on his tour bus.

Since, the rapper has took to twitter to clear his name.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Nelly_Mo) October 07, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Nelly_Mo) October 07, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Nelly_Mo) October 07, 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! —

(@Nelly_Mo) October 07, 2017