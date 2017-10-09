Dolphins Coach Quits After Stripper Leaks Cocaine Video [NSFW]

By Nina
(Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

The offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins has resigned after video of him snorting cocaine leaked online.

According to TMZ, Chris Foerster was seen in the video using a $20 bill to blow lines of cocaine while talking on camera.

He released a statement in regards to the video, saying:

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions, I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professional”

Before his resignation, Foerster was one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the league, earning close to $3 million a year.

It’s also been reported by MTO News that the woman he’s speaking to in the video is a stripper, and she was the one that leaked the video online.

[NSFW – EXPLICIT CONTENT]

To see the scandalous video for yourself, head here.

You can also get more information right here.

