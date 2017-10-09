Dolphins Coach Quits After Stripper Leaks Cocaine Video [NSFW]

The offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins has resigned after video of him snorting cocaine leaked online.

According to TMZ, Chris Foerster was seen in the video using a $20 bill to blow lines of cocaine while talking on camera.

He released a statement in regards to the video, saying:

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions, I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professional”

Before his resignation, Foerster was one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the league, earning close to $3 million a year.

It’s also been reported by MTO News that the woman he’s speaking to in the video is a stripper, and she was the one that leaked the video online.

