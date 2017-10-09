Janet Jackson Reunites With Former Dancers To Perform ‘Rhythm Nation’ [Video]

Janet Jackson reunited with some of her former dancers on stage Sunday night at the sold out Hollywood Bowl show for her State of the World Tour.

Jenna Dewan Tatum was one of the dancers on stage, who has said in the past that she owes her entire career to Ms. Jackson. Jenna was apart of the ‘All For You Tour’ in 2001 and 2002.

The entire crew performed ‘Rhythm Nation’ with the pop icon.

Last night in LA, generations of my former dancers together again. ♥️ #SOTW A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Such a great moment for all of us ♥️ twitter.com/reginayhicks/s… —

Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) October 09, 2017

My life (and career!!) all began with @JanetJackson years ago. Getting to share the stage with her and all the "kid… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) October 09, 2017

You can watch more on the video below…it starts around the 11:20 mark.



