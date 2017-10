Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Singer Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of her boyfriend Big Sean’s face on her arm.

The two have been together for quite some now and have even dropped a joint album together.

Jhene’s divorce to her ex Dot Da Genius just became final so it’s a perfect time for this tattoo.