People Are Outraged By This Dove Racist Facebook Ad [Photo]

Dove’s latest Facebook ad is leaving people scratching their heads, questioning why Dove would think it was a good idea.
Last week, Dove published a three-second GIF depicting three women stripping off their shirts to show another woman underneath.
However, in one case, a Black woman in a brown shirt takes off her shirt to reveal a white woman in a lighter shirt, possibly depicting the old-age racism depictions that people with darker skin or “dirty.”
It didn’t take long for this news to spread like wildfire. Dove eventually came out by tweeting an apology.
People believe it ends here. However, many retweeted and stated that this has become an ongoing incident with the company.
How did Dove’s marketing team let this slide?