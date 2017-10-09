People Went Crazy On Saturday When McDonald’s Sold Out Of Limited Szechuan Sauce [Photos]

McDonald’s lovers and fans of the show “Rick and Morty” lined up outside of the popular chains’ locations throughout the nation on Saturday as the restaurant sold a limited edition sauce.

Originally released in 1998 to coincide with the release of the Disney film “Mulan,” the famous Szechuan Sauce became popular as of late when the character Rick of “Rick and Morty” obsesses about the condiment in an episode.

On Saturday, McDonald’s re-released the beloved Szechuan Sauce for one day in limited amounts…at certain locations. Hundreds flocked to line up for the sacred sauce. However, plenty were peeved when the restaurants either sold out due to limited stock…or some just didn’t get their shipments.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces… pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/sIGaUZKDKj — Kevin Alberi (@Chauncey_Boy) October 7, 2017

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

One fan even has even gone viral when he was filmed throwing an extremely weird tantrum in front of employees and customers:

McDonald’s has since issued a press release, apologizing for the limited supply but assured customers A LOT more sauce packets will be available soon. Hey, at least McDonald’s is listening!