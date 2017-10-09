Rapper Kicks Out Sexist Fan From Show

British Rapper Loyle Carner stops show inside University of East Anglia to kick out a male fan who was shouting sexists phrases to his female act Elisa Imperilee.
Carner is starting his European Tour and within the first 10 shows he has had to deal with fan drama.
Support act Elisa Imperilee went to Instagram to express her opinion on the issue.
The burden to call out and challenge discriminatory behaviour is nearly always placed on the person facing it and it's completely unrealistic that they will always be in a position to. As support act I decided to not let it effect our performance or takeaway from the amazing opportunity by ignoring the comment. That's why what @loylecarner did last night was so important. It sends a strong message that not only is sexist behaviour totally unacceptable but that all of us, including men and particularly those in a position of influence, have an important role to play in challenging and addressing sexism, prejudice and discrimination wherever we see it. The audience came together and collectively condemned the behaviour by identifying the man and I was very impressed with UEAs rigorous zero tolerance sexual harassment policy. It just goes to show how effective it can be when we all work together to challenge misogyny and discrimination in all it's forms. 💪🙌👊
