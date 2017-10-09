Rapper Kicks Out Sexist Fan From Show

British Rapper Loyle Carner stops show inside University of East Anglia to kick out a male fan who was shouting sexists phrases to his female act Elisa Imperilee.

Carner is starting his European Tour and within the first 10 shows he has had to deal with fan drama.

Support act Elisa Imperilee went to Instagram to express her opinion on the issue.

See what Carner had to say about last nights show on Twitter.

LOYLE CARNER JUST THREW SOMEONE OUT FOR BEING SEXIST TO THE FEMALE SUPPORT ACT — ashley (@ashleyshite) October 8, 2017