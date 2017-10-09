reusable bags, bacteria, sick

Reusable Bags Could Be Making You Sick

By Tony Tecate
Great … now your reusable bags could be making you sick.

A study found that almost all reusable bags contained large amounts of bacteria. The main culprit is raw meat sitting in those bags, which are seldom washed.

Experts say you should wrap raw meat packages in a separate plastic bag; wash your reusable grocery bags regularly; avoid storing the bags in your car or another hot place, since bacteria spreads more quickly there; and never use the bag for anything other than groceries … like your gym clothes, for example.

Check out some more great tips by clicking here.

