Usher Accuser Caught Lying About Incident [VIDEO]

One of the women that accused Usher of exposing her to herpes has been caught in a major lie…..

According to TMZ, Laura Helm claimed in her $20 million lawsuit that she and Usher had unprotected sex when she was exposed to the virus.

However, in a leaked phone call with a male friend made two days before she filed the lawsuit, Helm explains that Usher always wore a condom and she wasn’t concerned about being exposed.

This pokes a big hole in her lawsuit, and completely questions her credibility.

Attorney Lisa Blom has tried to explain the call away by saying she purposefully lied so the man on the phone, her publicist, wouldn’t sell the story to the tabloids. However, we’ll just have to see how this development plays out in court.

Listen the leaked phone call for yourself right here.