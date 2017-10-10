Are Nose Hair Extensions the Next Hot Beauty Trend? [pic]

If NOSE HAIR becomes fashionable, I might have to hang up my headphones as a radio personality.
A woman on Instagram posted a picture a few days ago showing off her idea for the next beauty trend: NOSE HAIR EXTENSIONS. Basically, she put fake eyelashes around her nostril so it looks like she’s got a ton of hair growing out.
Is it destined to be the next hot beauty trend? Well . . . copycats HAVE already sprung up on Instagram, so I guess you never know.
