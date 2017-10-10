Audio Of Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassing Actress Released Online

By Nina
(Photo by YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Even more allegations have come out against Harvey Weinstein, and they’re even worse than the previous ones.

According to TMZ, it’s now being reported that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted Italian actress Asia Argento.

On top of that, audio from an NYPD sting operation has been released online that reveal the former producer sexually harassing Filipina-Italian actress Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in a hotel.

In the audio, Weinstein repeatedly tries to force Gutierrez into coming into his hotel room against her protests, and admits to grabbing her breasts because he’s “used to that.”

WARNING – Some may find this audio disturbing.

You can listen to the tape right here.

