It’s a video that starts weird and continues rolling on from there, but that’s what makes it so great. Aminé has released the video for his latest single “Spice Girl,” off Good For You.

The video features appearances by Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Mel B.

Love him. Love this song. Love this album. https://t.co/WyX9eMLN50 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 10, 2017

Aminé is currently on tour until Nov. 16. Watch the video below.