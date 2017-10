In usual Dillon Francis fashion, the way he’s chosen to promote the teaser for his upcoming track with Yung Pinch, “Hello There,” is pretty weird and funny.

It’s a still photo of a man eating a pineapple with a moving mouth superimposed singing along to the lyrics. He uploaded it on the website hellothere.org, which features a countdown to Oct. 11.

.@DILLONFRANCIS takes the cake on his new song release strategieshttps://t.co/cZa7DXNmyU pic.twitter.com/UtsPErrZey — EDM Sauce (@EDMsauce) October 10, 2017

Also, as a bonus, check out this great interview of Dillon Francis trying to handle spicy hot wings on Hot Ones.