CoverGirl Is Completely Re-Branding To Celebrate Diversity [WATCH TRAILER]

After 60 years of establishing a brand image and slogan, CoverGirl has boldly decided to change direction.

The company’s new slogan is “I Am What I Make Up.” CoverGirl decided to change the slogan in order to convey the idea that everyone can choose to define their look based on what they deem beautiful.

In a press release, Ukonwa Ojo, senior vice president of Covergirl, said:

“In leading the relaunch, we started with the insight that people no longer strive for a singular standard of beauty, but use makeup as a tool for self-expression and personal transformation.”

Expect a massive revamp from the brand now that the new slogan and image has launched. Bustle reports they’re going to change up the entire campaign, as well, which will include a new logo and packaging.

They also released a trailer featuring Issa Rae, TV personality Ayesha Curry, Katy Perry, model Maye Musk, fitness trainer Massy Arias and professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moredato to convey the new direction the brand will be taking. Check it out below.