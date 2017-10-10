Mom Interrupts Service To Accuse Pastor Of Sleeping With Her Daughter [VIDEO]

An angry mother recently disrupted a church service to accuse the pastor of sleeping with her daughter…..

According to MTO News, the mom claimed that the pastor had not only slept with her daughter, but then called the police on the daughter when she accused the pastor of having a second side chick!

The rant was caught on camera by someone sitting in the audience who had to secretly record it so no one would notice.

The pastors wife was also in the audience the entire time, but it doesn’t appear that she jumped in to defend her man at any point during the confrontation.

See the video for yourself right here.