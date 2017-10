After a four year hiatus, Eminem is confirmed to be coming back on the scene next month. His eighth studio album is set to drop Nov. 17, according to Rap-Up.

For those who can’t wait to hear Em on some new tracks, he’s also a feature on “Revenge” off P!nk’s album,¬†Beautiful Trauma, which will be released this coming Friday, Oct. 13.

He’s also producing and providing some new tracks for Joseph Kahn’s film¬†Bodied, a dramedy about battle rap.