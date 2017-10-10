People Who Work From Home End Up Working More

Think people who work from home have it made? Think again.

A new study has found that people who work from home actually worked more than those who went into the office. Work from home employees clocked in more hours and did more.

Why? Because they had a hard time knowing when to turn off “work mode” and call it quits for the day.

“Traditionally, we have had spatial boundaries made for us by offices, shops and factories, which mean that home and other places of leisure are separated from work,” said Alan Felstead, a professor at Cardiff University in Wales. “However remote work blurs those lines and workers have to reinstate boundaries. That is often why it is difficult [for employees] to switch off.”

Yeah, still would rather work from home.

