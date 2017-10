The Napa Valley Community Foundation is working to aid residents after devastating fires hit Northern California.

The Disaster Relief Fund helps to provide services to Napa County, where the Governor declared a state of emergency on October 9th.

You can donate online, via a check, or through publicly traded securities and cash by wire. Tax-deductible contributions to the Fund are welcome in any amount. Click HERE to send a gift to victims.

Find emergency services/local news information below: