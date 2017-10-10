Worker Sprays Man With Fire Extinguisher To Put Out Cigarette [VIDEO]

By Nina
(Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Don’t smoke cigarettes while pumping gas if the gas station attendant tells you not to, or you could face the consequences…….

According to the Santa Maria Times, this guy found this out the hard way when he refused to put his cigarette out after repeatedly being asked by a worker.

The fed up worker decided to put the cigarette out himself with a fire extinguisher!

While the smoker was clearly irritated, the internet has fallen in love with the dedicated employee.

While there is some dispute over just how dangerous smoking at the pump can be, major fires have started this way and smoking a ciagrette puts everyone in the area at risk.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think about it!

