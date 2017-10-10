Worker Sprays Man With Fire Extinguisher To Put Out Cigarette [VIDEO]

Don’t smoke cigarettes while pumping gas if the gas station attendant tells you not to, or you could face the consequences…….

According to the Santa Maria Times, this guy found this out the hard way when he refused to put his cigarette out after repeatedly being asked by a worker.

The fed up worker decided to put the cigarette out himself with a fire extinguisher!

While the smoker was clearly irritated, the internet has fallen in love with the dedicated employee.

A million hip-hip-hooraahs for this gas station attendant. It is what should happen to every one who endangers lives https://t.co/jnTsx6t87x — TopEditor Internatio (@TopEditorInt) October 6, 2017

Employee of the Year. I support this. 🙂 https://t.co/fwW4ly5hiJ — David Wildgoose (@EnglishGoose) October 6, 2017

While there is some dispute over just how dangerous smoking at the pump can be, major fires have started this way and smoking a ciagrette puts everyone in the area at risk.

