Yo Gotti Drops Tracklist For 'I Still Am' And New Single 'Juice' [LISTEN]

By Nina
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Yo Gotti announced that I Still Am will be dropping on Oct. 27, according to Rap-Up. He’s been hitting a high note so far with “Rake It Up,” which went platinum.

He dropped another single today, “Juice,” produced by Ben Billions. Listen below.

Here’s the star-studded tracklist for I Still Am:

1. “Betrayal”
2. “Back Gate”
3. “Brown Bag”
4. “Rake It Up” feat. Nicki Minaj
5. “Juice”
6. “Different”
7. “Save It for Me” feat. Chris Brown
8. “2809”
9. “One on One” feat. YFN Lucci & Meek Mill
10. “Oh Yeah” feat. French Montana
11. “Yellow Tape” feat. 21 Savage
12. “Don’t Wanna Go Back”
13. “Around the World”

