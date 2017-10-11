Demi Lovato Relives First Kiss with Joe Jonas

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato relives her first kiss with Joe Jonas, on the set of the 2008 Disney film Camp Rock, in a new promotional video for her upcoming documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

Lovato watches footage from the movie with two old friends in the fun clip. “Did you have a crush on him this whole time?” her friend Matthew asks. “Oh yeah,” Lovato responds.

“Oh my god wait, this moment,” says Lovato watching another scene. “I freaking fell in love with him, in real life.”We had our first kiss on camera,” she continued.

Simply Complicated debuts October 17 on Youtube.

Check out the cute video below.