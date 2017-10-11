Hulu Is Slashing Their Subscriber Price To Compete With Netflix’s Raised Costs

Hulu announced this week that they’re slashing subscriber prices with a new promotional discount of $5.99 a month, a $2 drop from the regular price of $7.99 a month.

Although this only applies to Hulu’s cheapest plan, the one that includes commercials, the deal is coinciding with the launch of the fall 2017 TV season.

Netflix’s announcement that they’re raising prices for subscribers, which ought to bring in more Hulu customers, especially with their recent discount.

Hulu also offers access to thousands of other TV shows and movies, including current network hits like “Scandal” and “This Is Us,” as well as sleeper programs like the British cult favorite “My Mad Fat Diary.”

Hulu says this new lower price will apply for one year. After that, the price will jump back up to $7.99 per month. You must sign up by Jan. 9, 2018 though!