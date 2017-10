Mediatakeout is reporting that Blac Chyna is ‘allegedly’ now dating Lamar Odom.

They’re supposedly teaming up to take on the Kardashians for all of the stuff they went through.

Mediatakeout has proof that there’s trouble with Lamar’s current relationship.

They’ve obtained a snap that Lamar’s girlfriend posted about Blac Chyna.

You can read about the story and see that snap here.