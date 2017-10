Jay-Z Considering Buying Harvey Weinstein’s Interest In His Company

Following the many, many sexual assault accusations coming to light involving Harvey Weinstein, he was recently fired from his own company.

Jay-Z is reportedly in talks to buy Weinstein’s interest shares, according to TMZ. The rapper has worked with the Harvey Weinstein Company in the past on projects like¬†The Kalief Browder Story.¬†He also has future projects with TWC in the works including a Trayvon Martin miniseries.

With Weinstein out of the company, Jay-Z is interested in acquiring sizable equity stakes.