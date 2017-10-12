Jay-Z Considering Buying Harvey Weinstein’s Interest In His Company

By Nina
Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, Jay-Z
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Following the many, many sexual assault accusations coming to light involving Harvey Weinstein, he was recently fired from his own company.

Jay-Z is reportedly in talks to buy Weinstein’s interest shares, according to TMZ. The rapper has worked with the Harvey Weinstein Company in the past on projects like The Kalief Browder Story. He also has future projects with TWC in the works including a Trayvon Martin miniseries.

With Weinstein out of the company, Jay-Z is interested in acquiring sizable equity stakes.

