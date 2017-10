A little teaser for a potential new Lil Uzi Vert song dropped on Twitter today with no additional details provided.

Listen below.

Lil Uzi previews new banger pic.twitter.com/vwYxUOBVWR — Rap-Hub (@RapHubDaily) October 12, 2017

Although it’s uncertain when this particular track get an official release, there are new Uzi projects to look forward to. Luv is Rage 2, which came out in August, is getting a deluxe release later this year that will feature bonus songs.

He’s also potentially working on collaborations with Marilyn Manson and Playboy Carti, according to XXL.