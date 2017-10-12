Mexican Soap Opera Star Eduardo Yanez Slaps Reporter On Red Carpet [Video]

Mexican soap opera star Eduardo Yanez slapped Univision reporter Paco Fuentes on a red carpet during an interview.

Yanez felt that Fuentes crossed the line when he asked him about his son’s GoFundMe page.

Yanez told the reporter that if he was so worried about his son he should send him money.

The reporter told Yanez that he was just asking him what the “people” wanted to know.

The Mexican actor felt disrespected him and slapped him with all cameras rolling on the red carpet.

I’ve watched this video about 5 times so far and it gets funnier to me every time!

 

