Sacramento was ranked as one of the top 10 best places to go trick-or-treating in the nation according to real estate website Zillow.

Sacramento came in at No. 7 on the list, which they created in order to map out the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating. Biz Journals reports that “Zillow evaluated home values, the share of the population under 10 years old and single-family home density” to create the ranking.

Here are the top neighborhoods in Sac to visit this Halloween: