Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital [PHOTO]

By Nina
(Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

Tamar Braxton is currently in the hospital following a bad reaction to flu medication.

TMZ has reported that the singer and reality TV star came down with the flu earlier this week and had to cancel several public appearances to rest.

Unfortunately, the medication she took to treat the flu caused her body to horribly swell, and she was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday night.

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

She will hopefully be released in a few days after she’s made a complete recovery.

