Video Exposes Cheating Spouse At Wedding Ceremony

A groom in Singapore got revenge on his new wife by playing a video of her cheating on him in front of all of their wedding guests.

During the reception, the guy played a video montage of pictures of the supposedly happy couple. And then, he dropped the boom by showing video footage of her going into a hotel room with another dude.

Oops.

The bride reportedly ran out of the reception in disgrace, which suggested to everyone there that she was guilty.

On one hand, getting revenge on a cheating woman seems like justice. On the other hand, this guy could have walked away without all the drama. He had a get-out-of-jail-free card. He would have been hot on the market as a victim. With this stunt, plenty of women think he’s a creep.

