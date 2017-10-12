YG Hootie & Kendrick Lamar Give Love To Compton On ‘My City’ [LISTEN]

Compton natives YG Hootie and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces to bring us “My City.”

The track was produced by Eardrummers’ DJ FU. This is the second collaboration between the two artists following “Two Presidents.”

The cover art features a picture of a young George W. Bush, who lived in Compton when he was younger. YG Hootie told Complex:

“Compton gets a lot of bad press which shapes the perception of our city, but most never know George Bush and his family once resided here. They even went as far to suppress the fact, but you gotta give it up for The City.”

Hootie’s upcoming project, Hubris, is expected to drop on Nov. 11.

Listen to the track below.