YG Hootie & Kendrick Lamar Give Love To Compton On ‘My City’ [LISTEN]

By Nina
Filed Under: Compton, DJ FU, eardrummers, George W. Bush, Hip Hop, Kendrick Lamar, Rap, yg hootie
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Compton natives YG Hootie and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces to bring us “My City.”

The track was produced by Eardrummers’ DJ FU. This is the second collaboration between the two artists following “Two Presidents.”

The cover art features a picture of a young George W. Bush, who lived in Compton when he was younger. YG Hootie told Complex:

“Compton gets a lot of bad press which shapes the perception of our city, but most never know George Bush and his family once resided here. They even went as far to suppress the fact, but you gotta give it up for The City.”

Hootie’s upcoming project, Hubris, is expected to drop on Nov. 11.

Listen to the track below.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live