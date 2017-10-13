Fans Are Throwing Pizzas On The Roof Of The ‘Breaking Bad’ House, Home Owner Isn’t Happy

“Breaking Bad’ was a popular show that aired from 2008-2013. The show, about a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White and his inoperable lung cancer.

Since he knows he will eventually die, he turns to the drug world by creating and selling methamphetamine with former student Jesse to provide financial support for his family.

In one episode, White gets mad and throws a whole pizza on his roof. Now, seven years later, fans are still throwing pizzas on the roof of the private residence.

According to BuzzFeed, it got so bad that a couple of years ago that the show’s creator Vince Gilligan had to implore fans to stop attempting the pizza stunt on the homeowners’ private property.

Naturally, nobody listened, so in a new effort to keep fans out, the homeowners have decided to put up a large, wrought-iron fence.

So, please fans, stop throwing pizzas and just eat them. Who would want to waste money like that anyways?

