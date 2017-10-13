‘Father Of The Bride 3’ Is In The Works [Pic]

Father of The Bride 3?

According to Us Weekly, actor George Newbern who played Bryan in both Father of the Bride movies has confirmed that there is a script that was written by the original director and co-writer of both films, Charles Shyer.

Father of the Bride 3?! George Newbern just revealed that there’s a script for it & we are totally freaking out. All in favor of the Banks family reuniting say chipper chicken 👰🏻! (📷: Touchstone Pictures) A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

There is also a lot of talk about getting the original cast back together as well. The last film, Father of the Bride Part II, was released back in 1995.

Newbern said, “Charles Shyer wrote a script. I know there’s a script out there. And there’s talk, I don’t know how far it got but I’m sure most of the cast would be into it if the script was right. So maybe that’s just a question of that happening.”