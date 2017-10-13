‘Father Of The Bride 3’ Is In The Works [Pic]

Father of The Bride 3?
According to Us Weekly, actor George Newbern who played Bryan in both Father of the Bride movies has confirmed that there is a script that was written by the original director and co-writer of both films, Charles Shyer.
There is also a lot of talk about getting the original cast back together as well. The last film, Father of the Bride Part II, was released back in 1995.
Newbern said, “Charles Shyer wrote a script. I know there’s a script out there. And there’s talk, I don’t know how far it got but I’m sure most of the cast would be into it if the script was right. So maybe that’s just a question of that happening.”