Get A $13 Tattoo Today In Honor Of Friday The 13th

By Bre
(Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Tattoo parlors across the country are offering up flash sales for fresh ink in celebration of Friday the 13th, and people are lining up for blocks to take advantage.

Here are some locations offering $13 tattoos around Sacramento:

●GET YOUR $13 TATTOO THIS FRIDAY STARTING AT 10AM - PLUS A LUCKY $7 TIP● As we always do Friday the 13th All Tattoos (Flash) & Piercings will be $13. (nipples & dermals will be $50 for 2) Make sure you have ID and a good attitude and get here early. We cannot do appointments this day! Call or text to set yours up or ask any questions about your next tattoo! Let's work! Visit STYLZ first, custom tattoos at AMAZING prices. 2228 J St Sac CA 95816 www.SacramentoTattooShops.com. Best Tattoos, Best Prices & Best Staff! #Tattoo #Tattoos #FreshInk #NewTattoo #Sacramento #Tat #Tatt #Tatts #Stylz #Tattoist #Tattooed #AmazingInk #Inked #InstaArt #Tatted #Tats #TattooLife #InkedUp #InkedLife #TattooShop #TattooArtist #Inked #TattooArtist #Tattoo #SacramentoTattoos #FlashTattoo #SmallTattoo #LuckyTattoo #Lucky #13dollartattoos #TattooDeals #fridaythe13th #friday13thtattoo

For a full list click HERE!

 

