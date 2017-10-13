Man Trades His Car For A Packet Of McDonald’s Limited Szechuan Sauce

People are going crazy for the extremely limited Szechuan Sauce released by McDonald’s. Although the popular fast food chain announced they’ll be releasing more in months to come, that hasn’t stopped people from selling their packets that they bought during their limited run last weekend.

One lucky person, Rachel Marie, scored herself a packet when she lined up at her local McDonald’s. Instead of tearing it open for a taste, she decided to keep it sealed and see if she could receive something in trade.

When she went on a Rick & Morty fan page on Facebook and posted her intentions of trading, even joking for a car in return.

According to Business Insider, one man actually took her seriously and offered a bright red Volkswagen Golf MK4 from the early 2000s for her single packet of the highly prized condiment.

Apparently, the guy, who requested to remain anonymous, has another car. Unloading the Volkswagen has done little to him but according to Kelly Blue Book, a model from that era in good condition is worth anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000, or nearly 1,000 times more than what Marie paid for an order of Buttermilk Chicken Tenders at the Golden Arches to get the Szechuan Sauce.

Score one for Rachel Marie!

