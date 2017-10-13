Nelly’s Rape Accuser Wants To Drop The Case

By Short-E
TMZ is reporting that Nelly’s accuser is not willing to testify against him and wants to drop the case altogether.

The woman’s attorney Karen Koehler claims that her client feels that she can’t win the case because of Nelly’s celebrity status.

Koehler says that the accuser feels the system has failed her and she’s ready to break down because of all of the bad things that people are saying about her.

The accuser has informed the police department in Washington that she will “put a halt to the criminal investigation of [Nelly]. She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.”

Read more on this story here.

