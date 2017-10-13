‘Time’ Magazine Reveals Chilling Harvey Weinstein Cover [Photo]

Time magazine is wasting no time in opening the discussion about Harvey Weinstein and his recent accusations of sexual harassment and assault from more than a dozen women.

For the Oct. 23 edition, Time featured a black and white photograph of Weinstein’s face with the words “Producer. Predator. Pariah.” to the left.

The cover story, “Harvey Weinstein and What Happens Next,” examines the powerful producer’s career along with the many sexual harassment and assault claims from women who’ve come forward to tell their stories so far, including well-known actresses such as Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Roseanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

After the New York Times released its original report featuring eight women who spoke out against Weinstein, The New Yorker dropped a scathing exposé that revealed accusations of rape against the producer.

Since then, four members of Weinstein’s (all-male) board have resigned, Weinstein was fired from his company, and other women and men in Hollywood have continued to come forward to discuss experiences with sexual harassment in the industry.

This is probably not the way Weinstein expected to make the cover.

