“Binge Clock” Calculates How Many Days It Takes To Watch A Show

While binge-watching shows usually doesn’t cost much money these days, it does cost a ton of time. Which is why BingeClock.com was invented.

BingeClock.com is a great online tool that tells you exactly how many hours – or days – it will take to watch any show.

For example, if you want to watch every episode of Game of Thrones, you’re going to need to set aside two full days plus 15 hours.

Binge-watching Breaking Bad will take you just a bit less time – two days and 14 hours.

And, going start to finish on The Walking Dead will cost you a LOT more time – four days and 16 hours.

The site has a bunch of other features, including a BingeAlarm that reminds you when new episodes are coming up.

Check out the actual site by clicking here.