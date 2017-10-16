Bow Wow Posts Photoshopped Photo Of Him With Death Row Artists

By Nina
Bow Wow, Dr. Dre, Photoshop, Snoop Dogg, Tupac
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

Bow Wow did it again…..

XXL Magazine recently reported that the rapper posted a photoshopped picture of him with the classic Death Row Records artists, and Twitter is tearing him apart!

Awkwardly placed near legends like Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, Bow Wow is clearly out of place in the photo.

While he claims he was on the label during that time period, and he definitely did work with Snoop Dog on his Doggystyle album, there is no evidence that he actually signed.

He also claims a fan sent him the photo…

See the Twitter reactions right here!

