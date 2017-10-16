Kendrick Lamar Contrasts Donald Trump and Barack Obama

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar sees Donald Trump and Barack Obama very differently.

During a new interview with British magazine i-D, the rapper struggled to explain how President Trump’s election became a reality.

Related: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble.’ Gets a Skrillex Remix

“We all are baffled,” he said. “It is something that completely disregards our moral compass.”

Lamar went on to contrast Trump to our previous president Barak Obama, who the rapper is friendly with.

“The key differences [between Obama and Trump] are morals, dignity, principles, common sense,” he said. “How can you follow someone who doesn’t know how to approach someone or speak to them kindly and with compassion and sensitivity? It’s just building up the fire in me. It builds the fire for me to keep pushing as hard as I want to push.”