“Millionaire’s Bacon” Available In San Francisco [pics]

By Tony Tecate
Road trip!!!  If you looking for something to do this weekend you should try out this spot!

A restaurant in San Francisco is taking bacon to a whole new level with their “Millionaire’s Bacon.”

The restaurant, called Sweet Maple, prepares their special bacon by slicing it a full inch thick and then slow cooking it instead of just throwing it on the griddle.

It’s almost like a bacon steak because it’s so thick – and almost as expensive. One strip of the stuff costs $7.

Millionaire's Bacon all around! Photo: @nancydommit #millionairesbacon #sfbrunch #sfeats

A post shared by Sweet Maple (@sweetmaplesf) on

