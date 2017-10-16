“Millionaire’s Bacon” Available In San Francisco [pics]

Road trip!!! If you looking for something to do this weekend you should try out this spot!
A restaurant in San Francisco is taking bacon to a whole new level with their “Millionaire’s Bacon.”
The restaurant, called Sweet Maple, prepares their special bacon by slicing it a full inch thick and then slow cooking it instead of just throwing it on the griddle.
It’s almost like a bacon steak because it’s so thick – and almost as expensive. One strip of the stuff costs $7.
