“Millionaire’s Bacon” Available In San Francisco [pics]

A restaurant in San Francisco is taking bacon to a whole new level with their “Millionaire’s Bacon.”

The restaurant, called Sweet Maple, prepares their special bacon by slicing it a full inch thick and then slow cooking it instead of just throwing it on the griddle.

It’s almost like a bacon steak because it’s so thick – and almost as expensive. One strip of the stuff costs $7.