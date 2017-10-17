A Study Finds People Mainly Go Places to Get Likes on Their Photos

By Tony Tecate
(Photo By; DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)

You might be able to get some Instagram likes if you post a selfie of you at home with a pizza watching TV on a Saturday night.  But if that’s the ONLY type of picture you ever post, those likes are going to dry up.

So, sadly, this makes sense.  A new study out of the University of Georgia found that 86% of people say they’re motivated to go places to get a “social return” . . . in other words, likes on their photos or videos on social media.

It’s not clear from the study if people ONLY go on trips because they want social media validation . . . but it’s definitely a GIGANTIC factor.

Here is proof that even I do it. I only went to The Downtown Chowdown to meet Spinderella from Salt-N-Pepa because I knew my followers would “like” this pic….did you “like” it yet?

