Get Free Food At Macaroni Grill This Month If You’re A First Responder

By Nina
Filed Under: food, free, Macaroni Grill
IMAGE CREDIT: FLICKR USER DAVID

Macaroni Grill is saying THANK YOU to first responders by letting them EAT FREE through October 31st…

If you’re a firefighter, police officer, paramedic or a member of a hospital medical staff – you eat FREE at Macaroni Grill through October 31st!

It’s their way of saying “Thank You” for all that you do. All you have to do is show your ID and you get a FREE order of “Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti” when you dine in.

To get more details and find the Macaroni Grill nearest you, CLICK HERE

