Get Free Food At Macaroni Grill This Month If You’re A First Responder

Macaroni Grill is saying THANK YOU to first responders by letting them EAT FREE through October 31st…

This October, First Responders receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti when they dine-in. #MacGrillGratitude #ThankYouHeroes pic.twitter.com/caVy1ABKrv — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) October 10, 2017

If you’re a firefighter, police officer, paramedic or a member of a hospital medical staff – you eat FREE at Macaroni Grill through October 31st!

It’s their way of saying “Thank You” for all that you do. All you have to do is show your ID and you get a FREE order of “Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti” when you dine in.

To get more details and find the Macaroni Grill nearest you, CLICK HERE

IMAGE CREDIT: FLICKR USER DAVID